Fiji Time: 5:23 PM on Saturday 18 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Passion and pride

Elenoa Baselala In Wellington, New Zealand
Saturday, November 18, 2017

VODAFONE Fiji Bati coach Mick Potter says his team will give its best against world number two New Zealand in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final at Westpac Stadium today.

Potter said while Fiji was one of the best attacking teams in the tournament, its defence would be tested.

"I have kept the line-up pretty close to the same as last week's. I have brought in Joe Lovodua in place of James Storer. Joe gives more versatility. Everyone is fit and we are keeping some combinations."

Senior player Ashton Sims said they would try to exploit the weaknesses of the Kiwis.

"The things we have identified, we got to do it right and right all the time. I expect them to be full blooded and ready to go. It doesn't matter who puts on that Kiwi jersey, pride and passion there, it's the same with the Fiji Bati. When we put on that white jersey, we give our 100 per cent." he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A proud Fijian in Bonn
  2. Passion and pride
  3. Important test
  4. COP23: Tense finance negotiations delay close
  5. Dengue cases drop
  6. Labour to map out strategies for 2018 poll
  7. Broken crossings raise villagers' concerns
  8. Surgical team offers free ENT treatment
  9. Charting a course for change
  10. 18 artistes honoured

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  4. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  5. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  7. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  9. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  10. Arnold pays Fiji a visit Monday (13 Nov)