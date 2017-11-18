Passion and pride

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Bati forwards ... Ashton Sims receives the ball from Pio Seci during the Fiji Bati captain's run at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

VODAFONE Fiji Bati coach Mick Potter says his team will give its best against world number two New Zealand in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final at Westpac Stadium today.

Potter said while Fiji was one of the best attacking teams in the tournament, its defence would be tested.

"I have kept the line-up pretty close to the same as last week's. I have brought in Joe Lovodua in place of James Storer. Joe gives more versatility. Everyone is fit and we are keeping some combinations."

Senior player Ashton Sims said they would try to exploit the weaknesses of the Kiwis.

"The things we have identified, we got to do it right and right all the time. I expect them to be full blooded and ready to go. It doesn't matter who puts on that Kiwi jersey, pride and passion there, it's the same with the Fiji Bati. When we put on that white jersey, we give our 100 per cent." he said.