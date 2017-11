/ Front page / News

Update: 7:42PM FIJI'S Ministry of Health and Medical Services recorded a total of 41 typhoid cases from the Lagi and Naduri medical areas in Macuata.

A report from the ministry to the Macuata Provincial Council categorised the two areas as high risk.

"A total of 238 dengue fever and 116 Leptospirosis cases were also recorded in the Macuata area this year," the report stated.

"The number of cases of the three diseases is decreasing but currently they are under control."