MGM students awarded for hard work

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image MGM High School Dux Award recipient Year 13 student Aleha Narayan with her parents Manoj and Moushmi Narayan. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:16PM STUDENTS from Year 9 to Year 13 of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School in Suva were yesterday awarded for their hard work and dedication in academic performance, sports, and leadership throughout the year.

The outstanding student award went to Year 13 student Grace Malie while Aleha Narayan bagged the Dux award.

While officiating at the event, Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar said over the last 10 years, Government had proven to be a friend to education, and was investing in young people to keep them in school and on the path to a successful future.

Mr Kumar also launched the 34th edition of the school magazine 'The Gandhian'.