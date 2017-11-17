Campaign targets destruction of mosquito breeding sites

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Health Alex O' Connor (left) with government officials pick up rubbish from Vunivivi Hill in Nausori during the dengue clean-up campaign launch at Nausori Primary School this afternoon. Picture: RAMA

Update: 6:49PM GOVERNMENT efforts to eradicate breeding grounds for mosquitoes and minimise mosquito-borne diseases was evident with today's launch of Fight the Bite - Clean up Fiji campaign.

While launching the National Clean Up Marathon under the campaign in Nausori Primary School, Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alex O'Connor said the best way to prevent mosquito-borne diseases like Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya was by stopping mosquitoes from breeding in the first place.

He said this was possible through a community-based environmental initiative that inspired and empowered communities to clean up, fix up and conserve their environment.

"A clean Fiji is a healthy Fiji and rubbish harbours disease. And today as part of that wider clean-up campaign, I am declaring a new war on one of our principal threats to public health - the mosquito," said Mr O'Connor.

"From the smallest child to our most vulnerable elder, we need everyone to fight this battle against mosquitoes. To destroy this pernicious, blood-sucking, disease-carrying pest by destroying its breeding sites - anywhere where water accumulates."