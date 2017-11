/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konrote shakes hand with Fiji Airways Fiji 7s captain Jerry Tuwai during the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s and Fiji Airways Fijiana teams' itatau at Borron House in Suva this afternoon. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 6:28PM FIJI Airways Fiji 7s and Fijiana presented their itatau to President Jioji Konrote at the Borron House in Suva today.

Mr Konrote has asked the players to give their best for the country.

Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber will officially name his side for the Dubai 7s next Monday.