COP23: Young filmmakers praised

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's High-Level Climate champion Inia Seruiratu congratulates the two video competition winners - Adarsh Prathap of India and Younes Lamsaoui of Morocco. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:15PM YOUNG and aspiring filmmakers were praised for bringing to the attention of the world the impacts of climate change and the measures being taken to address it.

Addressing the awards ceremony of the Global Youth Video competition that was held at the Education Day at COP23 in Bonn, Germany, Fiji's High-Level Climate champion Inia Seruiratu thanked the young filmmakers for using their talent to highlight climate change Impacts and measures through filmmaking.

Presenting the prize for the 'Oceans and Climate Change' category, Mr Seruiratu said the issue of oceans was vital for small islands developing states because they relied on the oceans as a sustainable source of life.

"The category chosen was selected for this year's competition to highlight and raise awareness on the importance of oceans and waterways when discussing climate change," Mr Seruiratu said.

"We cannot continue with business as usual. We are already facing the impacts of climate change. The livelihoods and way of life of our communities who rely so much on the ocean are in peril."

The two winners of the Global Youth Video competition were Adarsh Prathap of India and Younes Lamsaoui of Morocco.

To watch all the entries from the video competition, click: http://biomovies.tve.org/en/previous/tvebiomovies-2017/