Pacific Community appoints new strategic advisor

+ Enlarge this image Carlene Baugh, the Pacific Community's newly-appointed Principal Strategic Programming Advisor. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:16PM THE Pacific Community has appointed Carlene Baugh as its new Principal Strategic Programming Advisor.

The SPC stated Ms Baugh had over 20 years of international development experience, with 15 years of experience as a senior international development specialist with a focus on the design, monitoring evaluation and learning.

"She has provided hands-on technical support to program design, implementation and evaluation stages of many international development programs for USAID, CHF International and Management Sciences for Health where she was responsible for strengthening the results management and learning functions at the organisational level," the SPC stated.

"She has provided technical assistance for monitoring and evaluation performance, impact evaluation and assessments for diverse programs in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East."

Ms Baugh will be based at SPC's regional office in Suva, Fiji.