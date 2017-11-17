Fiji Time: 11:25 PM on Friday 17 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Pacific Community appoints new strategic advisor

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, November 17, 2017

Update: 5:16PM THE Pacific Community has appointed Carlene Baugh as its new Principal Strategic Programming Advisor.

The SPC stated Ms Baugh had over 20 years of international development experience, with 15 years of experience as a senior international development specialist with a focus on the design, monitoring evaluation and learning.

"She has provided hands-on technical support to program design, implementation and evaluation stages of many international development programs for USAID, CHF International and Management Sciences for Health where she was responsible for strengthening the results management and learning functions at the organisational level," the SPC stated.

"She has provided technical assistance for monitoring and evaluation performance, impact evaluation and assessments for diverse programs in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East."

Ms Baugh will be based at SPC's regional office in Suva, Fiji.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. COP23: France invite for Timoci
  2. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin
  3. Boy pleads for action
  4. Man, 41, in court over Singh death
  5. Forward to battle
  6. Kids raise their voices
  7. 220,000 Chinese hits on Fiji website
  8. Confinement for sex offenders
  9. Uate, Koroisau yet to sign deal
  10. COP23: Shalvi wows crowd at climate talks

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  2. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  3. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  4. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  5. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  6. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  7. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  9. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  10. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet Saturday (11 Nov)