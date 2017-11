/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri Albert Gabriel Felix Marie (middle) with wife (far right) calls on the COP23 President and Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:52PM FIJIAN Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama received congratulatory remarks from several world leaders on his presidency of the COP23.

While receiving courtesy calls from several heads of States and governments today, Mr Bainimarama thanked each one of them for their support and reiterated the vision and commitment of Fiji's presidency.

He also invited them to visit the two zones (Bula and Bonn Zones) and to visit the different pavilions at the venue.