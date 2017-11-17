Power outages expected for Nadi, Coral Coast

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:50PM PEOPLE living in parts of Nadi and the Coral Coast should expect power outages this Sunday, attributed to repair and maintenance works on the Waqadra-Sabeto to Sigatoka sub-transmission lines.

Acting CEO Bobby Naimawai said the works would be carried out from 6am to 6pm.

Areas affected could include Waibogi Settlement, Nabou Pine Station, Kavukavu Station, Navutu Village and Digicel Site Navutu, Warwick Resort, Outrigger Resort, Naviti Resort, Intercontinental Hotel, Yatule Resort and Natadola Resort, Nabou Green Energy, Fijian Resort, Hideaway Resort and Tabua Sands.