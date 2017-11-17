Fiji Time: 11:25 PM on Friday 17 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Power outages expected for Nadi, Coral Coast

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Friday, November 17, 2017

Update: 4:50PM PEOPLE living in parts of Nadi and the Coral Coast should expect power outages this Sunday, attributed to repair and maintenance works on the Waqadra-Sabeto to Sigatoka sub-transmission lines.

Acting CEO Bobby Naimawai said the works would be carried out from 6am to 6pm.

Areas affected could include Waibogi Settlement, Nabou Pine Station, Kavukavu Station, Navutu Village and Digicel Site Navutu, Warwick Resort, Outrigger Resort, Naviti Resort, Intercontinental Hotel, Yatule Resort and Natadola Resort, Nabou Green Energy, Fijian Resort, Hideaway Resort and Tabua Sands.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. COP23: France invite for Timoci
  2. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin
  3. Boy pleads for action
  4. Man, 41, in court over Singh death
  5. Forward to battle
  6. Kids raise their voices
  7. 220,000 Chinese hits on Fiji website
  8. Confinement for sex offenders
  9. Uate, Koroisau yet to sign deal
  10. COP23: Shalvi wows crowd at climate talks

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  2. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  3. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  4. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  5. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  6. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  7. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  9. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  10. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet Saturday (11 Nov)