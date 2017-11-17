Fiji Time: 11:25 PM on Friday 17 November

Children withdrawn from child labour returned to school

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, November 17, 2017

Update: 4:36PM A TOTAL of 199 children in Fiji have been withdrawn from child labour and returned to school from 2011 until today.

Fiji's Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate made this revelation in Buenos Aires, Argentina, this week while addressing the High level plenary on sustained Eradication of Child Labour and provided an insight of the efforts taken by the Fijian Government on the eradication of child labour.

In this same regard, Mr Usamate said safety net measures had been provided to make it easier for Fijian children to attend school, with water and electricity subsidy, free medicine, social pension, food voucher, assistance to the disabled, enhancing national minimum wages for sectors and strengthening labour compliance.

He said the qualitative reforms within the educational curriculum and the establishment of technical colleges were to address employability issues within Fiji that resulted in the country having the lowest unemployment rate of 5.5 per cent in 15 years.

Mr Usamate highlighted the provisions of Chapter 2 under the Bill of Rights of the Fijian Constitution that talked about rights of children and also shared Fiji's commitment to the International Labour Organizations (ILO) Conventions 182 on the worst forms of child labour and Convention 138 on minimum age. 

The three-day meeting ended yesterday with Fiji expected to make a pledge at this high-level meeting on the sustained eradication of child labour. 








