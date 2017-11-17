Fiji Time: 11:25 PM on Friday 17 November

Waqainabete's defence hearing set for 2018

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, November 17, 2017

Update: 4:31PM THE defence hearing date in the case of former media liaison officer of the Ministry of Works, Transport and Public Utilities, Sainiana Waqainabete, has been set for next year.

Ms Waqainabete, who was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption in December 2012 with 11 counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception - contrary to section 318 of the Crimes Decree No 44 of 2009 - appeared before Magistrate Waleen George today.

Aseri Vakaloloma appeared for Ms Waqainabete on instructions of Filimoni Vosarogo who is currently out of the country, while Sam Savumiramira appeared for FICAC.

The matter was listed to set a hearing date for the defence case.

Magistrate George has set the dates March 6-8 next year for the hearing of the defence case.

Bail has also been extended for Ms Waqainabete.








