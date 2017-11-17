Aptech Computer school explains closure

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:06PM FIJI'S Shadow Minister for Education Mikaele Leawere has called on the management and administrators of Aptech Computer Education in Suva to provide an explanation on its decision to close down services without the prior knowledge of the students concerned.

Mr Leawere, in a statement issued early this week, said he had received grievances and complaints from students who had enrolled for classes this year and those that had yet to complete their courses.

He said it was concerning and disappointing to hear complaints from students who he claimed had been subjected to something that none of them deserved.

"Students had so much faith in this institution and it is important that they value this," Mr Leawere said, adding he had received their signed letter on Wednesday this week.

"Initially, it is understood that services were to cease to allow relocation for the school, however, it has been five months now, and students have heard nothing from the school with respect to their classes.

"Despite students following up with the school and raising concerns, it seems to be falling on deaf ears. The school administration must realise that they are dealing with students who are human beings."

Mr Leawere said parents had sacrificed their financial resources by ensuring their children received the best in education.

Director at Aptech Computer Education Meli Bainimarama said due to FNPF requirements and that of the Fiji Higher Education Commission (FHEC), they had had to restructure and also find new financial partners in order to move forward.

Mr Bainimarama confirmed the reimbursement of students was always on the top of his list apart from providing critically-needed IT education through Aptech.

"I have been working with FHEC over some time on trying to sort issues in order to reimburse those students," he said.

"It is quite sad that those individuals involved chose to make this a political issue.

"IT education through Aptech is still my dream for the youths of Fiji and it is to remain the hub of technology in the Pacific."

Meanwhile, Mr Leawere said he was considering writing to FHEC and the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) to seek its intervention and investigation.