Moving Fiji tourism towards 2020 masterplan

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya with stakeholders of the tourism industry. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:36PM TOURISM stakeholders have been urged to help move the industry towards the vision set in the Tourism Masterplan 2020.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya made this call while opening the inaugural Fijian Tourism Talanoa in Nadi today.

"Talanoa is not a new concept to us, we are all familiar with it and we know what it entails. And we are using the talanoa concept to build a bridge and take steps hand-in-hand towards the future," Mr Koya said.

The event is being used as a platform for constructive dialogue between the Government and the industry players.

Meanwhile, the aim of all stakeholders is to grow the tourism industry in a sustainable manner in the true spirit of talanoa.