Outreach provides sign language interpreters

+ Enlarge this image FAD member Asena Waqa communicates with officers through sign language. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:03PM WITH improved communication comes better service accessibility and this came into play with the provision of sign language interpreters during a recent outreach at the Nausori market coordinated by Government officers and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The inclusion of sign language interpreters during the event provided persons with hearing loss access to social, economic and legal services and highlighted equal access to justice and government services as human rights.

Director of the Fiji Association of the Deaf (FAD) Krishneer Sen said FAD members communicated their needs to government officers through sign language interpreters, who were not always available.

"Provision of sign language interpreters would help us access government services. The program today was helpful because we had interpreters with us. We have now accessed the information we wanted through sign language," said Mr Sen.

Sign language interpreters were invited to the recent REACH awareness and service delivery sessions to provide the deaf community with easier access to the services.

FAD member Asena Waqa highlighted the challenge of accessing justice and services as a woman and deaf person.

"It is really hard for deaf persons to communicate on social issues such as domestic violence. Deaf women living with violence do not know where to go and how to seek assistance. It is difficult to communicate without sign language," she said.

"I obtained a lot of information during the awareness session, which will be useful for my colleagues and friends as well. I requested the officer from the Department of Women to come and talk to deaf women to raise awareness of accessing the services."

Fiji ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) on June 7 this year.