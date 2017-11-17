Fiji Time: 11:25 PM on Friday 17 November

Weather watch: Rain forecast til Sunday

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, November 17, 2017

Update: 2:55PM A TROUGH of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remains slow moving over Fiji.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi reported in its bulletin issued at 10:45 am today that it anticipated this system to affect the group until Sunday.

Forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group - occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over most places.

The localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

For mariners, moderate to rough seas and poor visibility in areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms.








