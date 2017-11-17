Fiji Police arrest nine burglary suspects

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:48PM NINE men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in three separate burglary cases recorded in Fiji's Eastern Division on Wednesday.

Police said the first case was reported at Bau Road, Nausori, where three men entered the home of a 52-year-old woman in the early hours of Wednesday morning and stole jewelry and assorted items worth more than $2000.

In the second incident reported at Naloto Farm Road, three men entered the home of a 57-year-old builder and stole a phone and cash worth more than $150.

A report was also received on Wednesday morning after three men entered the home of a 47-year-old man and stole shoes worth up to $700.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisor said the quick action by the Eastern Division operations team resulted in the arrest of all nine suspects involved in the three alleged burglary cases.

She said all the accused were aged between 20 and late 40s, and they have been charged with one count of burglary each.

They are expected to be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.