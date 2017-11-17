Fiji Time: 11:25 PM on Friday 17 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji Police arrest nine burglary suspects

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, November 17, 2017

Update: 2:48PM NINE men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in three separate burglary cases recorded in Fiji's Eastern Division on Wednesday.

Police said the first case was reported at Bau Road, Nausori, where three men entered the home of a 52-year-old woman in the early hours of Wednesday morning and stole jewelry and assorted items worth more than $2000.

In the second incident reported at Naloto Farm Road, three men entered the home of a 57-year-old builder and stole a phone and cash worth more than $150.

A report was also received on Wednesday morning after three men entered the home of a 47-year-old man and stole shoes worth up to $700.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisor said the quick action by the Eastern Division operations team resulted in the arrest of all nine suspects involved in the three alleged burglary cases.

She said all the accused were aged between 20 and late 40s, and they have been charged with one count of burglary each.

They are expected to be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. COP23: France invite for Timoci
  2. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin
  3. Boy pleads for action
  4. Man, 41, in court over Singh death
  5. Forward to battle
  6. Kids raise their voices
  7. 220,000 Chinese hits on Fiji website
  8. Confinement for sex offenders
  9. Uate, Koroisau yet to sign deal
  10. COP23: Shalvi wows crowd at climate talks

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  2. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  3. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  4. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  5. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  6. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  7. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  9. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  10. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet Saturday (11 Nov)