COP23: Pacific create path for oceans

LICE MOVONO in Bonn, Germany
Friday, November 17, 2017

Update: 2:21PM A SYMBOLIC signing event began a partnership driven by Pacific countries yesterday aimed at putting Oceans on the climate change framework by 2020.

The launch which will see to the creation of a working committee and a secretariat to be based in Suva is the soft landing answer to calls to get oceans into the agenda at COP23 during Fiji's presidency.

Termed the Oceans Agenda, the plan will be driven by a Pacific partnership, which includes a secretariat to be based in Suva.

United Nations Special Envoy for the Ocean Peter Thomson who launched the pathway said ?the ocean is changing in a fundamental way too". 

"So just as we have climate action, we need oceans action that everybody is involved in," Mr Thomson said.

The WWF Pacific's Policy officer Alfred Ralifo said the plan was a welcome move and said one of the benefits of having oceans back in the UN Climate Change process was that oceans work could be funded by the Climate Adaptation Fund mandated by the Paris Agreement.








