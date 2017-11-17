Young people loitering concerns Police

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:09PM POLICE in the Western Division are anticipating numerous activities this weekend and have expressed concerns about young people found loitering in town in the early hours of the morning.

Western Divisional Police Commander Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Khan has called for improved supervision.

He said with the Chow Games starting today and tomorrow, followed by the FBC Park Jam, Police would monitor all those attending and ensure that everyone was safe during the two-day event.