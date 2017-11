/ Front page / News

Update: 2:01PM NORTH ISLAND, NZ: BAY of Plenty Police has confirmed a death following a serious crash near McLaren Falls this morning.

Police said the collision occurred on State Highway 29 on the Kaimai Ranges at approximately 4:30am.

Police said that while they worked to inform the next of kin.

NZ Police said the vehicle had broken down and was struck by another vehicle.

Three other people sustained minor injuries as a result of this crash.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating at the scene.