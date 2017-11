/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Former scholars of Marist Convent School pose in front of the Sacred Heart Cathedral after a mass this morning. Picture: MATILDA SIMMONS

Update: 1:08PM MARIST Convent School in Levuka began celebrations for its 125th year anniversary today.

The two day event will have a traditional ceremony of welcome this afternoon followed by a social night at the Town Hall in the evening.

The celebration commemorate the arrival of the first Marist Sisters as well as the establishment of the school in 1892.

The chief guest will be Sister Grace Ellul, 70, who arrived from Rome as the Supreme General of the Marist Sisters.