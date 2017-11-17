Fiji Time: 2:49 PM on Friday 17 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

WAF newbies undergo environment training

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, November 17, 2017

Update: 12:55PM NEW staff of the Water Authority of Fiji underwent training on the requirements of the Environment Management Act (2005) that was facilitated by the Ministry of Environment in Suva.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said WAF looked forward to their continued cooperation with the Ministry of Environment in obtaining the correct approvals when building water and wastewater treatment plants in the future.

"The purpose of the training was to build the capacity of new staff who have joined us recently as they were not aware of the Environment Management Act and how it is applicable to WAF's operations, both in water and wastewater services," Mr Ravai said.

A total of Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) 52 technical staff received training with representatives from the WAF Construction Unit, Wastewater, Water Projects, and the Production Team.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. France invite for Timoci
  2. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin
  3. Kids raise their voices
  4. Boy pleads for action
  5. Man, 41, in court over Singh death
  6. Shalvi wows crowd at climate talks
  7. 220,000 Chinese hits on Fiji website
  8. Confinement for sex offenders
  9. Forward to battle
  10. Toppers scheme concerns

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  2. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  3. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  4. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  5. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  6. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  7. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  9. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet Saturday (11 Nov)
  10. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)