WAF newbies undergo environment training

Update: 12:55PM NEW staff of the Water Authority of Fiji underwent training on the requirements of the Environment Management Act (2005) that was facilitated by the Ministry of Environment in Suva.
WAF chief
executive officer Opetaia Ravai said WAF looked forward to their continued
cooperation with the Ministry of Environment in obtaining the correct approvals
when building water and wastewater treatment plants in the future.
"The purpose
of the training was to build the capacity of new staff who have joined us
recently as they were not aware of the Environment Management Act and how it is
applicable to WAF's operations, both in water and wastewater services," Mr
Ravai said.
A total of
Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) 52 technical staff received training with
representatives from the WAF Construction Unit, Wastewater, Water Projects, and
the Production Team.