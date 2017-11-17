WAF newbies undergo environment training

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Group picture of the WAF new staff that underwent training on the requirements of the Environment Management Act (2005). Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:55PM NEW staff of the Water Authority of Fiji underwent training on the requirements of the Environment Management Act (2005) that was facilitated by the Ministry of Environment in Suva.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said WAF looked forward to their continued cooperation with the Ministry of Environment in obtaining the correct approvals when building water and wastewater treatment plants in the future.

"The purpose of the training was to build the capacity of new staff who have joined us recently as they were not aware of the Environment Management Act and how it is applicable to WAF's operations, both in water and wastewater services," Mr Ravai said.

A total of Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) 52 technical staff received training with representatives from the WAF Construction Unit, Wastewater, Water Projects, and the Production Team.