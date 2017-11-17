Pastor among 13 arrested for drug cultivation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Illicit drugs believed to be marijuana that was seized by police in Kadavu during their drug raid. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:16PM THIRTEEN people were arrested following a one week drug raid operation conducted by the Fiji Police Force in Kadavu.

Police chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu said a 30-year-old pastor is among 10 people brought to Suva.

"Operation Cavuraka moved to Kadavu last week whereby more than 10 farms were raided and more than 700 plants ranging up to two meters were uprooted," he said.

"A total of 13 people were arrested and 6 have since been charged with unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs, three with found in possession of illicit drugs, one with criminal intimidation and resisting arrest while three men were interviewed and released."

Those arrested are between the ages of 20 to 53 years and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.