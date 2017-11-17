Fiji Time: 2:49 PM on Friday 17 November

Nakoromakawa villagers benefit from road upgrade

Update: 12:10PM MORE than 200 people will benefit from the first ever maintenance work conducted on the Nakoromakawa road outside Nausori as they will have better access to transportation.

Nakoromakawa village headman Mitieli Rokodua says he has been walking all his life and is happy that this will soon come to an end.

"There has never been any maintenance to this road and we use to walk every day, even our children walk to school and today I am still walking with my horse and my produce," he said.

The road upgarde will benefit over 40 farmers, who supply yaqona, dalo and vegetables to the Nausori market, and about 200 villagers.

Fulton Hogan Hiways is working under the Fiji Roads Authority's maintenance program to provide access to Central, Northern and the Eastern Divisions.

Nakoromakawa village is in the Tailevu province and at least 20 kilometers away from Nausori town, off the Kings road.








