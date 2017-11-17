Fiji Time: 2:48 PM on Friday 17 November

Social media worry

Luke Rawalai
Friday, November 17, 2017

FACEBOOK and the use of social media has been identified as a time consuming activity in the village of Biaugunu in Saqani, Cakaudrove.

Youths said in a group discussion during the business in farming workshop organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, that precious time for farming and other village communal activities were spent on mobile phones and social media.

Anaseini Lovokula said villagers would be seen at odd hours accessing their Facebook profiles at spots in the village which had network connection.

Ms Lovokula said villagers would also sleep during the day because they had been on Facebook all night.

This, according to Ms Lovokula, led to villagers failing to achieve their targets.

Another villager Timaima Tuilagi said another problem in the village was that precious time that could be spent in farms were used up for idle talks and gatherings.

Youths and women groups identified these activities during an open discussion during the workshop.

Workshop co-ordinator and senior agriculture officer Timoci Vakaboro said these problems were common in villages they visited.

Responding to these concerns yesterday, deputy CEO of the iTaukei Affairs Board Josefa Toganivalu said iTaukei people needed to learn to address technological development appropriately and timely.

Mr Toganivalu said this was one of the reasons why they had identified five pillars to usher development for the iTaukei.

"The five pillars include good governance and well-being, economic empowerment, conservation and climate change, vanua, and traditional leadership," he said.








