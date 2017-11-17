Palau joins PIDF

/ Front page / News

THE Republic of Palau has signed the instrument of accession to the Pacific Islands Development Forum, making it the organisation's 14th member.

A PIDF statement said the COP23 climate conference in Bonn, Germany has been a special place for the Pacific this year.

The instrument of accession was signed in Bonn on Wednesday.

Following the signing of the accession document, Palau, PIDF and Solar Head of State signed a memorandum of understanding for Palau to benefit from the installation of solar panels on a yet to be determined government building.

The signing of the document was undertaken by Palau's Environment Minister Umi Sengebau on behalf of Palau's President Tommy E Remengesau Jr.

During the ceremony, Mr Sengebau acknowledged the work undertaken by PIDF through its partners and members in the Pacific especially in the area of advocating and implementing of renewable energy projects.

PIDF secretary general FranÃ§ois Martel said of the event, "We are thrilled to have Palau join both the Pacific Islands Development Forum and Solar Head of State on the same day.

"This is a huge step towards great intra-Pacific co-operation following the recent MOU with Tonga which was also done here at COP23," he said.

Solar Head of State director James Ellsmoor said, "COP23 has really highlighted the leadership of the Pacific. We are delighted that Palau has joined other island nations like Tonga and Jamaica to showcase solar energy in such a prominent way."