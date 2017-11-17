PM lauds global community

/ Front page / News

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has lauded the global community for its vision and endorsement towards the new InsuResilience Global Partnership.

Delivering his opening remark at the COP23 presidency high level event, "Towards a Resilient Future: Frontiers of Risk Sharing" in Bonn, Germany, Mr Bainimarama said the program had been agreed to be called the Fiji Clearing House for Risk Transfer.

"As we enter yet another cyclone season, I constantly worry about how we could cope with another disaster so soon after Cyclone Winston," he said.

"Many of our people were uninsured and as well as dealing with the heartbreak, they have to rebuild their homes and their lives with little or no financial times. But I would not want to wish the real experience on anyone.

"All over the world, billions of people are suffering from the effects of the extreme weather events and rising seas caused by climate change.

"This partnership is a practical response to the needs of those who have suffered loss because of climate change. And I am very proud that it has happened under Fiji's Presidency of COP."

Mr Bainimarama said the new initiative would help finance a more resilient form of development for those who would adapt to the great challenge of climate change.

"Insurance and finance go together in this context. Our tourism industries, agriculture, forest and fisheries all require fresh thinking and new means for financing their development in the face of climate risk."

To help with the initiative the German Government has injected $125 million.

The announcement was made by Thomas Silberherton, the Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Co-operation and Development.

France Minister of State, Brune Poirson called on the G20 and other world leaders to contribute to this worthy cause.

"Communities living on the frontlines of climate change are already feeling the negative impacts of climate stressors today," he said.

Dr Koko Warner, the Munich Climate Insurance Initiative executive director, said well-designed insurance schemes could be an important tool to help poor and vulnerable people manage weather related risks.