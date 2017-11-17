Fiji Time: 2:48 PM on Friday 17 November

California governor faces off with protesters

Lice Movono In Bonn, Germany
Friday, November 17, 2017

PROTESTORS from indigenous communities around the world gathered at the Bonn Zone in Germany on Wednesday to make loud noise calling for an end to fossil fuel use.

The protest was timed at the only American government event at the Climate Action Zone of COP23.

Taking the Bonn Zone area by surprise, the loud protesters who called themselves the "It takes roots" delegation gathered momentum at the climate action area of the complex just as Trump administration officials began their side event.

Shouting slogans such as "No More, No More Coal" and "Keep oil in the soil", the group of about 100 youths guided by indigenous elders from communities in the Americas also called out Californian Governor Jerry Brown who they claimed was not a climate leader.

Mr Brown, who is at COP23 leading an "alternative" US delegation called "We Are Still In It" has been a loud advocate for climate change challenging US President Donald Trump and leading a group of like-minded leaders from cities and organisations across the country.








