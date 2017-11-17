Bigger, classic event

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The late Semi Koroi congratulates Ilisapeci Tamani while Talei Draunibaka (left) and Elena Baravilala look on at the Tribute to the Classics event last year. Picture: FT FILE

A PREMIER music event this weekend hopes to change the mind-set of Fijians towards local music and appreciating its true value.

The Tribute to the Classics returns bigger and better this year with two events organised compared with one in Suva last year.

The music extravaganza produced by Nemani Vanua and Talei Draunibaka will go a notch higher in ticket cost as well this year.

At a press conference in Suva on Wednesday, Draunibaka said the $200 ticket was not only to cater for operational costs, but to also lift the value of local music.

"Some responses we've received that the ticket prices are too expensive," she said.

"People would pay $200 or more to go and listen to Lionel Ritchie in Australia.

"We are trying to add more value into Fijian music, so we are starting with those who started the industry."

With the great feedback from the inaugural show, Draunibaka said the event next month was to cater for members of the public who would not be able to attend the first Black Tie event tomorrow.

Five classical composers will feature this year along several local artistes and interest towards the show has come from as far as the UK, US and Australia.

The Black Tie event will be held tomorrow at Grand Pacific Hotel with the public event to be held at the Vodafone Arena on December 2.