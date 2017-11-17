Fiji Time: 2:49 PM on Friday 17 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bigger, classic event

Filipe Naigulevu
Friday, November 17, 2017

A PREMIER music event this weekend hopes to change the mind-set of Fijians towards local music and appreciating its true value.

The Tribute to the Classics returns bigger and better this year with two events organised compared with one in Suva last year.

The music extravaganza produced by Nemani Vanua and Talei Draunibaka will go a notch higher in ticket cost as well this year.

At a press conference in Suva on Wednesday, Draunibaka said the $200 ticket was not only to cater for operational costs, but to also lift the value of local music.

"Some responses we've received that the ticket prices are too expensive," she said.

"People would pay $200 or more to go and listen to Lionel Ritchie in Australia.

"We are trying to add more value into Fijian music, so we are starting with those who started the industry."

With the great feedback from the inaugural show, Draunibaka said the event next month was to cater for members of the public who would not be able to attend the first Black Tie event tomorrow.

Five classical composers will feature this year along several local artistes and interest towards the show has come from as far as the UK, US and Australia.

The Black Tie event will be held tomorrow at Grand Pacific Hotel with the public event to be held at the Vodafone Arena on December 2.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. France invite for Timoci
  2. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin
  3. Kids raise their voices
  4. Boy pleads for action
  5. Man, 41, in court over Singh death
  6. Shalvi wows crowd at climate talks
  7. 220,000 Chinese hits on Fiji website
  8. Confinement for sex offenders
  9. Forward to battle
  10. Toppers scheme concerns

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  2. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  3. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  4. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  5. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  6. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  7. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  9. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet Saturday (11 Nov)
  10. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)