Crime tips for home owners

Avneel Chand
Friday, November 17, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force has urged home owners to adopt crime prevention measures to avoid becoming possible targets for criminal elements.

Chief of Operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said there was an overall drop in reported aggravated robberies and burglaries.

The first half of this month recorded 40 cases of burglary and two cases of aggravated burglary.

ACP Tudravu said this was a drop by 69 per cent in aggravated robberies and 18 per cent reduction in burglaries.

However, the figures are still of concern to the police force with 26 cases of burglary reported in the Southern Division which includes Navua to Nasinu.

The Western Division follows with eight cases of burglary recorded with three in the East and the North.

"Based on crime trends, we are urging home owners to adopt simple crime prevention measures to avoid becoming targets for criminal elements," ACP Tudravu said.

He said 25 of the reported aggravated burglaries and burglary cases were committed in broad daylight.

ACP Tudravu said the fact that the homes were vacant during the time of the burglary warranted a call for the public to adopt simple crime prevention measures.








