Take cancer test, says envoy

Avneel Chand
Friday, November 17, 2017

THE volunteer ambassador for Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, Richard Hudson, has called on men above the ages of 40 to 45 to get tested.

Mr Hudson and representatives of the Fiji Cancer Society carried out awareness talks on prostate cancer at the Suva Defence Club and several private organisations on Wednesday.

He aims to get men to take responsibility for their lifestyle.

"By getting them to become personally responsible for their lifestyle so they in turn can ensure that they are happy to live with it not let it live with them," he said.

"But by the same token, by speaking to your oncologists, the oncology nursing staff and urologists and the urology nursing staff they can actually give guidelines and help along with Fijian cancer council who are very well versed with this particular program and are happy to advise any member of the family or extended family on what they can do to help. "

Speaking on the reluctance of men to talk about their experience with prostate cancer, Mr Hudson said most men in the Asia and Pacific region considered the areas between their navel and the knee to be sacrosanct.

"If they (men) are showing any symptomatology of that particular problem, or a problem in that area then they should go along to their doctor faster," he said.

"The whole idea here is prevention is better than the cure and right now the cure does not exist. It may go away, but it only goes away for a period of time and I can guarantee you it will come back."








