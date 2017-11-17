Fiji Time: 2:48 PM on Friday 17 November

Seek and you shall find

Luke Rawalai
Friday, November 17, 2017

VILLAGERS need to stop the idle attitude of waiting for government services and instead seek these services wherever they are whether it be urban centres or towns.

Speaking during the Business in Farming workshop at Biaugunu Village in Saqani, Cakaudrove, on Wednesday, senior agriculture officer Timoci Vakaboro told villagers that iTaukei people were fond of services to be brought to their doorsteps.

Mr Vakaboro told villagers that their office was often inundated with people of other races seeking advice and assistance from personnel on a daily basis.

He said there were hardly any iTaukei farmers who would use their services and assistance.

"It shows our attitude towards our own success and development," he said.

"We are fond of waiting for the district officer or the divisional commissioner to get their services to our doorsteps.

"Our people need to learn to stop the dreaming and planning process and reach forward to make these aspirations a success. Our decision making is fundamental in ensuring our progress," he said.

"Decision making can either bring us closer to our goals, it can make no changes in our lives which is dangerous and it can extend our goals which is a sign of success," he said.








