Aunt tells all

THE aunt of a four-year-old alleged rape victim yesterday told the High Court in Suva that her niece repeatedly told her that she (niece) was experiencing pain in her private parts.

In her evidence, the woman said she lived at the girl's place, but on the date of the alleged incident, she was away at her mother's place a few metres away from the girl's house.

The woman said on that day, she was at her mother's place when her aunt and her niece visited. At about 6.30pm, she took the girl to the bathroom. After her shower, she took the girl to the room and then used a towel to dry her.

The woman told the court that as she was doing this, she reached up to dry her niece's private parts and she felt that the girl experienced pain.

She said she then asked the girl if something was wrong. Furthermore, she told the court that the girl told her that she was experiencing pain in her private parts. She said the girl repeatedly said that when asked what was wrong.

The witness told the court that when she asked the girl why it was paining, the girl told her that her stepfather penetrated it with his finger.

The 33-year-old stepfather is charged with two counts of rape. The alleged incident took place in Navua in March this year.

The trial continues before Justice Riyaz Hamza today.