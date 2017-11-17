Fiji Time: 2:48 PM on Friday 17 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Aunt tells all

Litia Cava
Friday, November 17, 2017

THE aunt of a four-year-old alleged rape victim yesterday told the High Court in Suva that her niece repeatedly told her that she (niece) was experiencing pain in her private parts.

In her evidence, the woman said she lived at the girl's place, but on the date of the alleged incident, she was away at her mother's place a few metres away from the girl's house.

The woman said on that day, she was at her mother's place when her aunt and her niece visited. At about 6.30pm, she took the girl to the bathroom. After her shower, she took the girl to the room and then used a towel to dry her.

The woman told the court that as she was doing this, she reached up to dry her niece's private parts and she felt that the girl experienced pain.

She said she then asked the girl if something was wrong. Furthermore, she told the court that the girl told her that she was experiencing pain in her private parts. She said the girl repeatedly said that when asked what was wrong.

The witness told the court that when she asked the girl why it was paining, the girl told her that her stepfather penetrated it with his finger.

The 33-year-old stepfather is charged with two counts of rape. The alleged incident took place in Navua in March this year.

The trial continues before Justice Riyaz Hamza today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. France invite for Timoci
  2. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin
  3. Kids raise their voices
  4. Boy pleads for action
  5. Man, 41, in court over Singh death
  6. Shalvi wows crowd at climate talks
  7. 220,000 Chinese hits on Fiji website
  8. Confinement for sex offenders
  9. Forward to battle
  10. Toppers scheme concerns

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  2. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  3. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  4. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  5. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  6. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  7. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  9. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet Saturday (11 Nov)
  10. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)