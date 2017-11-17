Fiji Time: 2:49 PM on Friday 17 November

Man, 41, in court over Singh death

Litia Cava
Friday, November 17, 2017

A 41-YEAR-OLD man charged in relation to the death of former Fiji resident Arishma Singh appeared at the Manukau District Court in New Zealand yesterday.

The 24-year-old woman was found dead in her South Auckland home by her parents on Sunday morning.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the man who is charged with murder was granted interim name suppression by Judge Gerard Winter.

Further details of the case was suppressed by Judge Winter.

The report further stated that Ms Singh lived there with her three-year-old daughter and parents.

Her parents, Rakesh and Aradhana Singh, had been out visiting relatives and found her dead when they returned home.

Police launched a homicide investigation soon after.

Her daughter was not at the house when she was killed and was with her father, Singh's ex-husband.

The accused has been further remanded in custody and will appear in the High Court at Auckland next month.








