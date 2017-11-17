Boundary extension bid 'takes time'

/ Front page / News

A BOUNDARY extension for Lautoka City will depend on the completion of major developments by Government, says Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar.

Mr Kumar said Government needed to formalise a few developments, such as squatter settlements, in certain areas on the outskirts of the city.

"Let's develop areas like our road system first before we talk about extending the city boundary," he said.

"We don't want to extend the boundary for the sake of extending the city boundary in Lautoka. We have to first formalise some developments in certain parts over the years because there have been so many illegal developments. "We have to first ensure these developments are legalised before we can move into boundary extension."

Mr Kumar said the process for extending the urban centre's boundary would take some time.

"There is a process involved," he said. "There will be a consultation process with all of the stakeholders including residents and the business community and then we can move forward with the extension."