Rainima in top 20 for Miss World category

Litia Cava
Friday, November 17, 2017

FIJI's representative to the 67th Miss World pageant in Sanya, China, Nanise Rainima, has booked a spot in the top 20 for the Beauty with a Purpose category.

Ms Rainima collected money for Foundation for the Education of Needy Children (FENC) Fiji and participated in a walk around Viti Levu to help raise funds for the organisation.

To show your support for Miss Fiji, click "Vote For Me" on the contestant's page of the Miss World Website — www.missworld.com, but you will need to sign-up to vote.

Like the Miss World - Fiji Facebook page as well as share the page.

Follow and Vote for Miss World Fiji — Nanise's official contestant account — on the MobStar App and swipe right on all her images and videos

Miss World 2018 will be crowned this Sunday.








