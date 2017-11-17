113 families receive housing lots

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Bosenaqali family, Gloria (left), father Samisoni, Vasiti, baby Esther and mother Melina with the Housing Authority offer letter in Tacirua yesterday. Picture: RAMA.

SAMISONI Bosenaqali and his family have been living on rented premises for more than 17 years.

He had applied to the Housing Authority in 2007 for a piece of land and yesterday he was among the 113 families who received their offer letters for their housing lots in Tacirua.

"I am still shocked because as a family we always prayed for this as rent is very expensive these days and we are thankful that our prayer has finally been answered," Mr Bosenaqali said.

The military personnel said he now planned to work on building his home.

"I have four children and when I was advised of this news, I was speechless but I am now sure that I will own a house."

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Infrastructure, Transport and Environment Parveen Kumar said Government had made housing a national priority.

Mr Kumar said Housing Authority would work on developing many land development projects for low to middle income group earners.

"91 acres of land has been developed in Waqadra at an estimated cost of $26 million which will have 247 residential lots for the Housing Authority customers. Let me tell you that this also includes a stadium with two playgrounds," he said.

"130 acres of land has been developed in Davuilevu which will have 754 residential lots. Similarly, in Covata, 109 residential lots will be available for the Housing Authority customers in coming days."

Mr Kumar said 33 acres of land had been developed in Tavua with an estimated cost of $4.8m which would provide 119 residential lots for the customers.

"The development of 45 acres of land in Nepani, Nasinu will have 172 residential lots. This excludes 560-Strata Units. The Government has spent close to $8.8m for this project.

"Likewise, 550 residential lots will soon be available for customers in Tavakubu, with an estimate cost of $20m dollars."

He said Housing Authority would work in ensuring that the "quality of life" of Fijians would improve.