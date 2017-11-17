FLP annual convention

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Labour Party (FLP) will hold its annual convention and delegates conference in Suva tomorrow.

Party leader and former prime minister, Mahendra Chaudhry said the conference would see more than 100 delegates of the party converge at the Wesley Church hall.

Mr Chaudhry said the convention would be addressed by a panel of guest speakers including Father Kevin Barr, who would talk on social justice and equity, Jone Dakuvula would talk on accountability and transparency in governance and Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh would talk on human rights and elections.

He and the party's president, Lavinia Padarath, will speak on issues facing the nation ahead of the 2018 General Election.

Mr Chaudhry said other issues for discussion would include eticketing, public sector unions, FNPF pensions, impact of multiple taxes, charges and levies on businesses, national minimum wage and sugar industry.

He said delegates from all districts and FLP branches were expected to attend.

The convention will be held from 10am-12.30pm and is open to the media and all members of the public.