Fiji Time: 2:49 PM on Friday 17 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLP annual convention

Nasik Swami
Friday, November 17, 2017

THE Fiji Labour Party (FLP) will hold its annual convention and delegates conference in Suva tomorrow.

Party leader and former prime minister, Mahendra Chaudhry said the conference would see more than 100 delegates of the party converge at the Wesley Church hall.

Mr Chaudhry said the convention would be addressed by a panel of guest speakers including Father Kevin Barr, who would talk on social justice and equity, Jone Dakuvula would talk on accountability and transparency in governance and Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh would talk on human rights and elections.

He and the party's president, Lavinia Padarath, will speak on issues facing the nation ahead of the 2018 General Election.

Mr Chaudhry said other issues for discussion would include eticketing, public sector unions, FNPF pensions, impact of multiple taxes, charges and levies on businesses, national minimum wage and sugar industry.

He said delegates from all districts and FLP branches were expected to attend.

The convention will be held from 10am-12.30pm and is open to the media and all members of the public.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. France invite for Timoci
  2. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin
  3. Kids raise their voices
  4. Boy pleads for action
  5. Man, 41, in court over Singh death
  6. Shalvi wows crowd at climate talks
  7. 220,000 Chinese hits on Fiji website
  8. Confinement for sex offenders
  9. Forward to battle
  10. Toppers scheme concerns

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  2. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  3. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  4. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  5. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  6. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  7. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  9. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet Saturday (11 Nov)
  10. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)