220,000 Chinese hits on Fiji website

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, November 17, 2017

MORE than 220,000 Chinese clicked on Tourism Fiji's visitfiji.cn website from August to November this year.

And Tourism Fiji CEO Matthew Stoeckel says the potential of visitors pouring in from the lucrative Chinese market was 'staggering.'

"It is very significant because it represents 220,000 potential Chinese people that are interested in Fiji," he said

"They have gone on to our site to learn how to get here, what's there to do, where is there to stay and assess their options and through our partners select packages and book through the website."

Mr Stoeckel added that Tourism Fiji was taking the interest from Chinese travellers very seriously.

"To realise that potential we will be opening an office in China to work with trade to attract more Chinese visitors to Fiji."

In terms of Chinese visitor arrivals, 34,196 jetted in from January to August this year compared with 33,800 for the same period last year.








