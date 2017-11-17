Parents reminded of roles

/ Front page / News

PARENTS and guardians are still responsible for providing basic school needs for their children, says Assistant Health Minister Alex O'Connor.

Speaking at the Jasper Williams High School annual awards ceremony yesterday, he said Government was doing its part in lessening the burden by providing free tuition and bus fare subsidies.

However, he said, this should not take away the role parents and guardians had to play in the education of their children.

"I urge all parents and guardians to work hand in hand with the Government to provide that support for our children as they are the future of this nation," he said.

Mr O'Connor also reminded Year 13 students that their final days at secondary school marked the beginning of life as tertiary students.