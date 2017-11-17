Fiji Time: 2:48 PM on Friday 17 November

Fiji Times

/ Front page / News

Trade show attracts interest

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, November 17, 2017

THE 2017 HOTEC Fiji Tradeshow has attracted one of the largest numbers of local and international tourism suppliers and stakeholders.

While opening the event yesterday, Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya said the trade show offered an opportunity for industry partners to meet and forge new relations with their clients in the tourism industry.

"HOTEC has grown over the years and this year we have 48 trade booths compared to 38 last year," he said.

"Through these booths, our diverse tourism products and services are proudly exhibited and displayed to the world.

"I have been informed that there are 32 exhibitors, 27 are locals while five are overseas-based."

Tourist and Hoteliers Association president Dixon Seeto said the products and services on display at the Sheraton Resort and Spa Denarau Convention Centre greatly assisted hoteliers.








