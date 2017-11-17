Staying connected

/ Front page / News

A DIGITAL connectivity pilot project funded by the Australian Government could revolutionise internet access for more than 200 remote and isolated schools across the country.

Facilitated through the Fiji Program Support Facility, the project helps remote schools better connect to the existing cellular network.

Australian Government's counsellor for development cooperation for Fiji and Tuvalu Christina Munzer handed over internet connectivity equipment to Bayly Memorial Primary School and Navesau Adventist High School in Ra yesterday — two of seven schools involved in the pilot project.

"Australia is committed to supporting Fiji's efforts to improve its educational curricular and operational needs," she said.

"The internet connectivity pilot study has the potential to revolutionise internet access to all primary and secondary schools in Fiji.

"I also commend the pilot schools that have the responsibility of looking after this new internet connectivity equipment.

"Following installation, they have the critical task of ensuring that everyone involved with the school, including women, children and people with disabilities, have equal access to digital connectivity."

Education Ministry permanent secretary Iowane Tiko applauded the Australian Government's assistance.

He said schools now had better connectivity for normal administrative purposes including emailing as well as updating the Fiji Education Management Information System (FEMIS).

"This solution has allowed the teachers to be exposed to new teaching methods using online resources," he said.

"It has also allowed the connection speed to remain consistent, providing immediate and urgent online services to the schools."