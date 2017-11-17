Council seeks clarification

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Fisheries needs to clarify its stand and treat people fairly in relation to the ban of sea turtles, says Tui Mali Ratu Meli Bogiso.

Speaking at the Macuata Provincial Council meeting yesterday, Ratu Meli said he was aware that turtles could only be harvested for traditional purposes or for obligations to the church.

Reflecting on a recent experience, Ratu Meli said turtles caught in the village for a church obligation were released by fisheries officers who told him the purpose was not recognised.

Ratu Meli said in a similar incident, turtles which had been brought for a traditional obligation were also seized in the village recently. When enquiring with the officials about the policy on turtles, Ratu Meli said he was told that they could not be caught for traditional or church obligations.

"We are aware of people harvesting turtles illegally, but there is nothing done to address this issue," he said.

"The ministry needs to come out clear on what its stand is with relations to the harvest of sea turtles because we rely on them for these basic purposes and we have an agreement with Government that it can be only harvested to serve these purposes."

Speaking at the council meeting earlier, Northern Division fisheries officer Joji Vakawaletabua said the ban on sea turtles and other marine animals were to safeguard their population.

Mr Vakawaletabua had said the slaughtering of turtles could only be approved by the permanent secretary and the Minister for Fisheries. Meanwhile, the moratorium on the ban of sea turtle slaughter is expected to end next year.