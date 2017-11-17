Fiji Time: 2:48 PM on Friday 17 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Council seeks clarification

Luke Rawalai
Friday, November 17, 2017

THE Ministry of Fisheries needs to clarify its stand and treat people fairly in relation to the ban of sea turtles, says Tui Mali Ratu Meli Bogiso.

Speaking at the Macuata Provincial Council meeting yesterday, Ratu Meli said he was aware that turtles could only be harvested for traditional purposes or for obligations to the church.

Reflecting on a recent experience, Ratu Meli said turtles caught in the village for a church obligation were released by fisheries officers who told him the purpose was not recognised.

Ratu Meli said in a similar incident, turtles which had been brought for a traditional obligation were also seized in the village recently. When enquiring with the officials about the policy on turtles, Ratu Meli said he was told that they could not be caught for traditional or church obligations.

"We are aware of people harvesting turtles illegally, but there is nothing done to address this issue," he said.

"The ministry needs to come out clear on what its stand is with relations to the harvest of sea turtles because we rely on them for these basic purposes and we have an agreement with Government that it can be only harvested to serve these purposes."

Speaking at the council meeting earlier, Northern Division fisheries officer Joji Vakawaletabua said the ban on sea turtles and other marine animals were to safeguard their population.

Mr Vakawaletabua had said the slaughtering of turtles could only be approved by the permanent secretary and the Minister for Fisheries. Meanwhile, the moratorium on the ban of sea turtle slaughter is expected to end next year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. France invite for Timoci
  2. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin
  3. Kids raise their voices
  4. Boy pleads for action
  5. Man, 41, in court over Singh death
  6. Shalvi wows crowd at climate talks
  7. 220,000 Chinese hits on Fiji website
  8. Confinement for sex offenders
  9. Forward to battle
  10. Toppers scheme concerns

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  2. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  3. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  4. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  5. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  6. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  7. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  9. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet Saturday (11 Nov)
  10. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)