Prayer day to focus on conservation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Representatives of the 12 districts in Macuata who attended the province's council meeting yesterday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE vanua of Caumatalevu in Macuata is now resorting to prayer and the power of God to safeguard its conservation of natural resources.

With these efforts, Yaubula Management Support Team chairperson Isoa Bale revealed to the Macuata Provincial Council meeting yesterday that plans were in progress to hold a day of prayer on September 18, next year.

Mr Bale told the meeting that efforts to conserve turtles and sea cucumber through bans were not successful because people were still harvesting these marine organisms.

He said the only place the vanua of Caumatalevu could get reassurance from was to turn to God.

"If man cannot change the hearts of his fellow men, then we should leave these efforts in the hands of God, who owns every heart," he said. "Therefore, the day of prayer would be a day when the people of Macuata can pray for the province and its projects and aspirations.

"We are also planning to include all 39 religious groups that are present in the province for the day of prayer.

"Plans are also in progress to hold a revival crusade in conjunction with the Macuata Day scheduled for next week."

Mr Bale said the crusade would be held at night while the Macuata Day celebrations would be held during the day.

Meanwhile, meeting chairperson Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali said they would liaise with the Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, before finalising a date.

However, the idea was widely accepted by chiefs and district representatives at the meeting yesterday.