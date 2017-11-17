FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

COMMUNICATION breakdown or what? Beachcomber was certainly amused by this tale from our regular contributor in the West yesterday.

While at home we hear a voice from the road. "Aunty, uncle, masala, curry powder," he starts.

I noticed he was the chap who usually sold masala, curry powder, etc.

Then a voice from a neighbour, "Konchi?"

Chap, "Masala aur curry powder!"

Same voice, "Ketna baje."

Chap looks at his watch and says, "Two o'clock."

Voice, "Hahahahaha, areh how much for the things."

Me standing there, looking innocent into the sky for rain.