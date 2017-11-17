Wow! $21k treat for kids

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Damodar Group CEO Div Damodar (middle) with the children from WOWS Kids at the handing over of the cheque for $21,000 in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

A CHEQUE for $21,000 received by Walk on Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji Foundation yesterday will help support children living with cancer.

WOWS Kids chief executive officer Viola Lesi received the cheque from Damodar Group of Companies under their fundraising program 'Save a Child with a Dollar Campaign'.

Ms Lesi said for the first time this year, the month of August had been devoted as child cancer awareness month.

"This year we lost seven of our little champs to cancer," she said.

"The money that was raised will go directly to the support that we offer children and their families in their journey with cancer.

"We take care of their transportation needs on mainland and also inter-island or maritime travel so for a month alone, a significant amount of our assistance goes towards transportation.

"We also provide weekly food vouchers for parents, their phone vouchers so that they can always have credit in their phones in case something happens to our little champs, so that they can call doctors for help.

"We also pay for medication and from last year, that expense has increased significantly and any of the prescription issued at the public pharmacy are billed to us."

Ms Viola said WOWS also assisted children who go for treatment overseas.

Damodar Group of Companies chief executive officer Div Damodar said the five weeks spent in campaigning this year was positive.

"It is not about how much you raised or how much we can.WOWS and other charity organisations are doing a marvellous job in supporting people with cancer and we need to see means and ways of how we can support them," he said, adding that the group would continue to assist WOWS.

Meanwhile, children living with

cancer were also given a special treat to watch the new Justice League movie at the Damodar Cinemas.