Boy pleads for action

+ Enlarge this image Timoci Naulusala with mother Raijeli Tinai in Bonn, Germany. Picture: Sikeli Qounadovu

IN a Conference of Parties that has had its fair share of famous celebrities who commanded a following each time they moved around in Bonn, Germany, a 12-year-old boy from Tailevu did the impossible and captivated world leaders.

Timoci Naulusala is a name not likely to be forgotten easily, following his eloquent and passionate speech which opened the high-level segment of COP23 on Wednesday.

Quoting former US President Barack Obama and civil rights leader Desmond Tutu, the Naivicula District School Year 7 student's speech called for urgent action.

"Are you ready to face life without Earth? Have you contemplated what will happen if we ignore this reality, this nightmare?" he asked.

"That is the core reason of our being here, it's time to take action!

"The question is what to do, how to do and who to do it! It's not about what, how or who! It's about what you can do as an individual," Timoci said.

COP23 President and Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was visibly proud of the Wainibuka, Tailevu lad and kissed him after his speech.

During a photoshoot with UNFCC executive secretary Patricia Espinoza, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and United Nations, secretary-general AntÃ³nio Guterres, Mr Bainimarama lifted Timoci to stand shoulder to shoulder with world leaders.

Speaking after Timoci, Mr Bainimarama told world leaders they had the responsibility of honouring the work done before.

"And to fulfill our duty to safeguard the interests of those we represent today and in the generations to come," he said.

Timoci is in Bonn, Germany after winning a nationwide competition on leadership, action and COP23.

He is with his mother Raijeli Tinai as well as Shalvi Shakshi from Nasarawaqa Primary School in Bua who came second in the speech competition.

Timoci's speech was written by a teacher at Naivicula District School.