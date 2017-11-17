France invite for Timoci

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Timoci Naulusala stands shoulder to shoulder with COP23 president and Fiji PM Voreqe Bainimarama, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (left) and United Nations secretary general AntÃ³nio Guterres. Picture: LICE MOVONO

TWELVE-YEAR-OLD Timoci Naulusala may soon be on his way to Paris in France after receiving an invitation from the French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prior to visiting the Fiji Pavilion in Bonn, Germany, Mr Macron was attending the high-level meeting with world leaders when Timoci delivered his speech. While visiting the Fiji Pavilion, Mr Macron paused for a while to speak to the courageous young boy from Naivicula in Wainibuka, Tailevu.

"He asked if I wanted to come to Paris and I said yes, and he said he will take care of it," said the excited young boy.

Finding it hard to hold her emotions, his mother Raijieli Tinai, thought that she would never board the plane.

A market vendor at the Nausori market, Ms Tinai only knew her son as a quiet and shy young boy.

"He was always silent, never talked much, but I guess he gained his confidence from always going to the market to sell our produce," she said.