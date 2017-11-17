Fiji Time: 2:49 PM on Friday 17 November

Kids raise their voices

Nasik Swami
Friday, November 17, 2017

TWO Fijian primary school students stole the hearts of world leaders and others in Bonn, Germany, when they narrated real life experiences of how climate change is affecting their island home and their people.

In a captivating presentation, Timoci Naulusala, 12, of Naivicula District School in Tailevu and Shalvi Shakshi, 10, of Nasarawaqa Primary School in Bua, brought home the reality of the devastating phenomena Pacific Island Countries are grappling with.

The two, who won the national schools oratory contest in Fiji on climate change, are speakers at various side-events at the 23rd Conference of Parties or COP 23 in Bonn.

Fiji has the presidency of the United Nations high-level international meeting to discuss climate change.








