Fiji Time: 9:28 PM on Thursday 16 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Resort waiters attend Wolf Blass Academy workshop

REPEKA NASIKO
Thursday, November 16, 2017

Update: 7:23PM FIJI resort waiters and wine stewards were today hosted by the Motibhai Group of Companies to a Wolf Blass Academy workshop at the Westin Denarau Island Resort and Spa.

The resort workers were treated to a day of tasting Wolf Blass wines with winemaker Stuart Rusted.

Motibhai Group of Companies executive director Bhupendra Patel said the event ensured participants got to know the Wolf Blass brand better.

He said 52 participants from resorts across the country were part of the free seminar funded by the company.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 55.569752.5697
GBP 0.36830.3603
EUR 0.41260.4006
NZD 0.71410.6811
AUD 0.64470.6197
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Where there's a will...
  2. Timoci opens COP23
  3. Bati boost
  4. NFP laments debt
  5. Police rule out foul play
  6. Fijian message
  7. Day off for Fiji Bati
  8. $50b development program to benefit country
  9. Motorists warned, major Suva roadworks
  10. RKSOB support for event march

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  3. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals Saturday (11 Nov)
  4. The largest hotel in Fiji Saturday (11 Nov)
  5. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)
  6. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours Sunday (12 Nov)
  7. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  8. Storer stands strong Sunday (12 Nov)
  9. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  10. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)