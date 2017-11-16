Resort waiters attend Wolf Blass Academy workshop

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Motibhai Group of Companies executive director Bhupendra Patel and Treasury Wines Estate Australia winemaker Stuart Rusted address participants during the workshop. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

Update: 7:23PM FIJI resort waiters and wine stewards were today hosted by the Motibhai Group of Companies to a Wolf Blass Academy workshop at the Westin Denarau Island Resort and Spa.

The resort workers were treated to a day of tasting Wolf Blass wines with winemaker Stuart Rusted.

Motibhai Group of Companies executive director Bhupendra Patel said the event ensured participants got to know the Wolf Blass brand better.

He said 52 participants from resorts across the country were part of the free seminar funded by the company.