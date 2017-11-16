Female MPs encourage Serua women

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Women of Culanuku browse through the Parliament materials on display. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:02PM WOMEN of Culanuku in Fiji's Serua Province have always been encouraged to see the female parliamentarians take part in debates, meetings and other important interactions in Parliament.

They raised their views after learning in detail about Parliament during the Parliament Bus Program in the village on Tuesday night this week.

Talica Direki said the inclusion of the female MPs exemplified the vast knowledge and potential women have in a male-dominant Parliament.

The 57-year-old said it was always a morale-booster to them, at the same time, reminding them of their worth in their respective family units.